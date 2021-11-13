Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $419.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $435.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.