Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

