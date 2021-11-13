Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Masonite International stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

