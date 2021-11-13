MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $29.29. 106,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,379. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

