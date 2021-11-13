MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

