MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 106,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.