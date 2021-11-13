MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

