MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bankshares

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

