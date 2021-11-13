Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $305.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 739.97% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

