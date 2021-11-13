Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

