Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

CAR stock opened at $267.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

