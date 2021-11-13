Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $6.24 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.29 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

