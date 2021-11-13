Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 364,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,264,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.