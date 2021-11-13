Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 11,140 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Population Health Investment worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

