Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of MEC stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.