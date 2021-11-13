McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McCormick have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is grappling with higher costs stemming from the pandemic. Management expects to incur pandemic-led costs of nearly $60 million during fiscal 2021. McCormick is also seeing broad-based inflation in raw and packaging materials as well as transportation costs. Further, the company is bearing the brunt of supply chain bottlenecks. That said, management is on track to counter the inflationary pressure through various pricing and cost-saving actions. McCormick is benefiting from a sustained shift to consumers’ at-home consumption, which is above pre-pandemic levels. Impressive recovery from away-from-home customers is yielding. These were reflected in third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with sales beating the consensus mark and rising year over year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

