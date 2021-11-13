McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 12,288 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

