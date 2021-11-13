McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MPHYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. McPhy Energy has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

