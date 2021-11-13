Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

MFCSF stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

