Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $80,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 120.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,339,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.