MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.51 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $172,448.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

