MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,493. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $361.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

