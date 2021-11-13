MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%.
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,493. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $361.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.