Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

