Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.61% of Mesa Laboratories worth $50,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $3,366,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.96. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $327.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.84 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

