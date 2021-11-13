MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,221 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.