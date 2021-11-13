MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,199 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 221,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NiSource by 127,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 470,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 139,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 157,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NiSource by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,390,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,566,000 after purchasing an additional 357,592 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

