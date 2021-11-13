MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,717 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 1,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.