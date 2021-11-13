Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 27,122 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 104,315.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

WERN opened at $47.05 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

