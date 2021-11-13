Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 54,751 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 114,064.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,751 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

