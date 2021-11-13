MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

MTG stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

