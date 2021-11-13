MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

