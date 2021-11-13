Microvast (MVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Get Microvast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.