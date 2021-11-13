Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $17,810,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

NYSE DAVA opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 160.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.91. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $171.49.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

