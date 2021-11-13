Millennium Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,444 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Fate Therapeutics worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

