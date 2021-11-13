Millennium Management LLC Has $15.21 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6,385.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,408 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Grand Canyon Education worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after acquiring an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after acquiring an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LOPE stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

