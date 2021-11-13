Millennium Management LLC Purchases 5,385 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,518 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

NYSE CM opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.