MINISO Group (MNSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MNSO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 273,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,329. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MINISO Group worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.