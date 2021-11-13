MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -18.38. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.