MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $4,265.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,804.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,687.08 or 0.07232644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00404985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.54 or 0.01030079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00086573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00411271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.42 or 0.00270694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00247278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004749 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

