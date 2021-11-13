Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.03.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$901.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.