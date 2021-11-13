Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 483,789 shares.The stock last traded at $147.51 and had previously closed at $148.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 273.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

