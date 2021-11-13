Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

