Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 335,180 shares of company stock worth $1,746,919. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,965,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

