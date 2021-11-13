Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. 373,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,884. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

