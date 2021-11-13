Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAP stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

