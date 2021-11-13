monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. monday.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
monday.com stock opened at $363.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.12. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in monday.com stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.69% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.
