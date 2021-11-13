monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. monday.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

monday.com stock opened at $363.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.12. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in monday.com stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.69% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.27.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

