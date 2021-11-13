Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

