MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $5,664,600.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45.

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $566.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.26 and its 200 day moving average is $395.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $586.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.