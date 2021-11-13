Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Trading Up 6%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) was up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of energy and metal resources. Its businesses include the mining of coal, the production and sales of coal products, such as cleaned coking coal and steam coal, the provision of coal transportation services, as well as coal processing.

