Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 205,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

